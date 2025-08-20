World’s first spinal cord transplant to take place in Israel, could allow patients to walk again

(The Jerusalem Post) – Tel Aviv University announced on Wednesday that the surgery will take place in Israel, marking a historic milestone in regenerative medicine.

Israel is preparing to perform the world’s first-ever human spinal cord implant using a patient’s own cells, a medical breakthrough that could allow paralyzed patients to stand and walk again, Tel Aviv University announced on Wednesday. The surgery, expected in the coming months, will take place in Israel and marks a historic milestone in regenerative medicine. (Read More)