AI is helping patients fight insurance company denials

(NBC News) – Stephanie Nixdorf’s insurance company repeatedly declined to cover a drug to treat her arthritis. That changed after she sent an appeal letter crafted with help from AI.

With his wife in agony, Jason Nixdorf had a chance encounter with Zach Veigulis, a former chief data scientist at the Department of Veterans Affairs who was co-founding a company to help patients battle insurance company denials. That company, Claimable Inc., built an AI platform that allows patients to generate customized appeal letters containing comprehensive assessments of clinical research on a drug or treatment and other patients’ appeals history with it. The cost: around $40.

When Nixdorf reached out, Claimable's site was not yet live, but its chief executive and co-founder, Dr. Warris Bokhari, offered to help write an appeal letter for Stephanie using they system they had developed.