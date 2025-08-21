Ticks are migrating, but scant surveillance may leave doctors in the dark on patient treatment

(NPR) – As human-driven climate change makes winters shorter, ticks are spending less time hibernating and have more active months when they can hitch rides on animals and people. Sometimes the ticks carry themselves — and diseases — to new parts of the country.

Hokit found deer ticks for the first time earlier this year in northeastern Montana. Deer ticks are infamous for transmitting Lyme disease and can infect people with other pathogens.

Knowing a new species like the deer tick has arrived in Montana or other states is important for doctors. (Read More)