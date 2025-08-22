AI May Soon Detect Laryngeal Cancer Just by Listening to Your Voice

(Discover) – Everyone’s voice is unique. Because of our individual nuances in anatomy, it’s as distinguishable as a fingerprint. While those differences help us tell one another apart, our voices might also hold clues to detecting laryngeal cancer (cancer of the voice box).

A research team from the Department of Clinical Epidemiology at Oregon Health and Science University has shown it’s possible to detect abnormalities in the vocal folds simply by analyzing the sound of a person’s voice, in a recent study published in Frontiers in Digital Health. (Read More)