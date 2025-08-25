The Hidden Ingredients Behind AI’s Creativity

(Wired) – Image generators are designed to mimic their training data, so where does their apparent creativity come from? A recent study suggests that it’s an inevitable by-product of their architecture.

Diffusion models, the backbone of image-generating tools such as DALL·E, Imagen, and Stable Diffusion, are designed to generate carbon copies of the images on which they’ve been trained. In practice, however, they seem to improvise, blending elements within images to create something new—not just nonsensical blobs of color, but coherent images with semantic meaning. This is the “paradox” behind diffusion models, said Giulio Biroli, an AI researcher and physicist at the École Normale Supérieure in Paris: “If they worked perfectly, they should just memorize,” he said. “But they don’t—they’re actually able to produce new samples.” (Read More)