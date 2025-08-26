AI Is Eliminating Jobs for Younger Workers

August 26, 2025

(Wired) – New research from Stanford provides the clearest available evidence that AI is reshaping the workforce—but it’s complicated.

Economists at Stanford University have found the strongest evidence yet that artificial intelligence is starting to eliminate certain jobs. But the story isn’t that simple: While younger workers are being replaced by AI in some industries, more experienced workers are seeing new opportunities emerge. (Read More)

