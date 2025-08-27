AI robots are helping South Korea’s seniors feel less alone

(Rest of World) – A ChatGPT-powered robotic companion called Hyodol is taking over some work from overburdened caregivers, much to the delight of seniors who treat them like grandchildren.

Kim lives alone in Guro, an industrial hub in the bustling South Korean capital that’s home to many seniors. Her cabinets are crowded with framed photos of her grandchildren, and her nightstand is stacked with bottles of medicines for her aching joints, worn out from decades working grueling shifts on the city’s subway lines. In this solitude, Hyodol has become her most cherished companion.

Designed and built by the South Korean startup Hyodol, the eponymous robot is named after the Confucian value of caring for elders, which is deeply embedded in Korean culture. (Read More)