Smart glasses record people in public. The most online generation is pushing back.

August 27, 2025

(Washington Post via MSN) – As camera-enabled glasses become more common in public places, young people are pushing back on what many see as a frightening invasion of privacy.

On TikTok, a young woman shared a video earlier this month saying she went to a European Wax Center in Manhattan for a Brazilian wax, only to find her aesthetician wearing Meta Ray-Bans equipped with a camera. The batteries weren’t charged, the aesthetician claimed. But the experience rattled her. (A European Wax Center spokeswoman said the glasses were powered off at the time of service.) (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Emerging Technologies, Informed Consent, News

Ad