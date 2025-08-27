(Washington Post via MSN) – As camera-enabled glasses become more common in public places, young people are pushing back on what many see as a frightening invasion of privacy.

On TikTok, a young woman shared a video earlier this month saying she went to a European Wax Center in Manhattan for a Brazilian wax, only to find her aesthetician wearing Meta Ray-Bans equipped with a camera. The batteries weren’t charged, the aesthetician claimed. But the experience rattled her. (A European Wax Center spokeswoman said the glasses were powered off at the time of service.) (Read More)