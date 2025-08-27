Type 2 diabetes prevented with adherence to Mediterranean diet and exercise, study finds

(CNN) – A combination of a lower-calorie Mediterranean diet, exercise and nutritional support kept overweight to severely obese people between the ages of 55 and 75 from progressing to type 2 diabetes, a new study found.

“Our study shows that modest, sustained changes in diet and lifestyle could prevent millions of cases of type 2 diabetes worldwide,” said coauthor Dr. Frank Hu, the Fredrick J. Stare Professor of Nutrition and Epidemiology and chair of the department of nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston. (Read More)