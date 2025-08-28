(CNN) – That small scratch on Lyons’ leg became the entryway for Vibrio vulnificus, also known as flesh-eating bacteria. Those black sores on his leg signified necrotizing fasciitis, which “affects the tissue under your skin,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

These potentially deadly bacteria are naturally found and thrive in coastal waters during the warmer months, especially in brackish waters, where fresh water meets the sea, according to the US Centers for Disease and Control Prevention. Once largely confined to the Gulf Coast, cases have surged along the East Coast, with an 800% increase from 1988 to 2018, according to the CDC. (Read More)