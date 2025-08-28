911 Centers Are So Understaffed, They’re Turning to AI to Answer Calls

(TechCrunch) – When he started to research how municipal non-emergency response call centers work, he discovered that they are often handled by the same people who are answering actual 911 emergencies.

Aurelian pivoted to building an AI voice assistant that helps 911 call centers offload non-emergency call volume. The company announced on Wednesday that it raised a $14 million Series A led by NEA.

The company’s AI voice agent is designed to triage non-urgent issues like noise complaints, parking violations, and even stolen wallet reports — situations that don’t need an officer’s immediate response or can be handled without dispatching personnel to the scene. (Read More)