2 people dead after getting flesh-eating bacteria from eating raw oysters, Louisiana officials say

(CBS News) – There have been 22 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infection in Louisiana residents, the state department of health said. All of the victims were hospitalized. Four people have died, the health department said.

Two of the deaths were among people who had eaten raw Louisiana oysters. The other two deaths were among people who reported exposing an open wound to seawater. None of the victims have been identified. One of the victims who ate contaminated oysters was a Louisiana resident. The other lived out of state, the health department said. (Read More)