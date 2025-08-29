NYC Legionnaires’ outbreak linked to two city-run buildings, including Harlem Hospital

(AP) – New York City health officials said Friday that bacteria from two city-run buildings, including a hospital, matched samples from some patients in a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Central Harlem that has killed seven people and sickened dozens of others.

The bacteria was found in cooling towers atop Harlem Hospital and a construction site where the city’s public health lab is located, officials said. Since the source has now been determined, the investigation into the bacterial cluster is now closed, authorities said, and the cooling towers have been cleaned and disinfected.