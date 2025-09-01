The personhood trap: How AI fakes human personality

(Ars Technica) – AI assistants don’t have fixed personalities—just patterns of output guided by humans.

There is nothing inherently special, authoritative, or accurate about AI-generated outputs. Given a reasonably trained AI model, the accuracy of any large language model (LLM) response depends on how you guide the conversation. They are prediction machines that will produce whatever pattern best fits your question, regardless of whether that output corresponds to reality. (Read More)