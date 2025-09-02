(MIT Technology Review) – Some therapists are using AI during therapy sessions. They’re risking their clients’ trust and privacy in the process.

The large language model (LLM) boom of the past few years has had unexpected ramifications for the field of psychotherapy, mostly due to the growing number of people substituting the likes of ChatGPT for human therapists. But less discussed is how some therapists themselves are integrating AI into their practice. As in many other professions, generative AI promises tantalizing efficiency savings, but its adoption risks compromising sensitive patient data and undermining a relationship in which trust is paramount. (Read More)