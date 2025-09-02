A common nasal spray may block Covid infection, trial results indicate
September 2, 2025
(NBC News) – An over-the-counter nasal spray which has been used for years as a safe and effective treatment for seasonal allergies could potentially prevent Covid infections, according to clinical trial results released Tuesday.
The antihistamine azelastine works as an antiviral against a range of respiratory infections, including influenza, RSV and the virus that causes Covid, a growing number of studies have shown. (Read More)