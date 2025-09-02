NYC Legionnaires’ outbreak linked to two city-run buildings, including Harlem Hospital
(AP) – A New York City hospital and another city-run building were sources for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in Harlem that killed seven people and sickened dozens of others, health officials announced Friday.
The New York City Health Department said bacteria from cooling towers atop Harlem Hospital and a nearby construction site where the city’s public health lab is located matched samples from some of the ill patients. (Read More)