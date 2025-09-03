(Rest of World) – In China and around the world, the sick and lonely turn to AI.

My mother’s reliance on DeepSeek grew over the months. Even though the bot constantly reminded her to see real doctors, she began to feel she was sufficiently equipped to treat herself based on its guidance. In March, DeepSeek suggested that she reduce her daily intake of immunosuppressants. She did. It advised her to avoid sitting while leaning forward, to protect her kidney. She sat straighter. Then, it recommended lotus root starch and green tea extract. She bought them both.

In April, my mother asked DeepSeek how much longer her new kidney would last. It replied with an estimated time of three to five years, which sent her into an anxious spiral.