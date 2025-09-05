COVID wave washes over California. Some officials urge residents to mask up
September 5, 2025
(Los Angeles Times via Yahoo!) – A COVID wave is washing over California, with the state seeing continued increases in the number of newly confirmed cases and hospitalizations as some officials urged the public to take greater precautions.
The extent of the recent increases has prompted some county-level health officials to recommend that residents once again consider wearing masks in indoor public settings, at least until transmission has declined. (Read More)