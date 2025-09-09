(Wall Street Journal) – Carrying out daily tasks in the MIT-designed outfit provides a taste of the challenges the elderly face, and motivation to prepare

The MIT designers call the outfit the “Age Gain Now Empathy System,” or Agnes for short. When I looked at myself in the mirror, I saw the name emblazoned on the jumpsuit and a different person, older by a couple of decades.

The original version of the MIT AgeLab suit was conceived as part of a training exercise for engineers, designers and marketers at a German automaker looking at what older customers might want in luxury cars. Over the years, the MIT team has made changes to improve the suit’s accuracy in simulating aging. (Read More)