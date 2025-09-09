The growing debate over expanding age-verification laws
September 9, 2025
(TechCrunch) – Technologists and policymakers are reckoning with a generation-defining problem on the internet: While it can be a revolutionary force for unprecedented education and connection across the globe, it can also pose dangers to children when they have completely unfettered access.
There is no simple way, however, to monitor children’s internet access without surveilling adults, paving the way for disastrous online privacy violations. (Read More)