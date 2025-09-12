(New York Times) – The agency plans to highlight possible links between the shots and accounts of deaths involving children and birth defects to an influential C.D.C. panel meeting next week.

The Food and Drug Administration is examining rare cases involving the deaths of young people after they received Covid vaccines, under pressure from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy and his allies for public disclosure of more information.

The agency is also seeking undisclosed details about the safety of the shots for pregnant women.

The F.D.A.’s review follows years of exhaustive work by government officials and academic researchers worldwide who have validated the safety of the vaccines. (Read More)