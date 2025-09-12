(Wall Street Journal) – In a hastily scheduled meeting, Kenvue’s Kirk Perry sought to dissuade the health secretary, arguing there is no clear link

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Kennedy plans to cite the use of acetaminophen—the active ingredient in Tylenol—by pregnant women as a potential cause of autism in their children, among other potential causes. The autism report is expected from the Department of Health and Human Services later this month.

The news knocked Kenvue's stock price down 9% in one day—and sparked concern among its leaders.