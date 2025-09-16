Finding God in the App Store

September 16, 2025

A close-up of a wood rosary

(New York Times) – Millions are turning to chatbots for guidance from on high.

God works in mysterious ways — including through chatbots. At least, that’s what many people seem to think.

On religious apps, tens of millions of people are confessing to spiritual chatbots their secrets: their petty vanities and deepest worries, gluttonous urges and darkest impulses. Trained on religious texts, the bots are like on-call priests, imams or rabbis, offering comfort and direction at any time. On some platforms, they even purport to channel God. (Read More)

