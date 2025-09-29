AI Eroding Cognitive Skills in Doctors: How Bad Is It?

(Medscape) – First came the college data: An MIT team reported in June that when students used ChatGPT to write essays, they incurred cognitive debt and “users consistently underperformed at neural, linguistic, and behavioral levels” causing a “likely decrease in learning skills.”

Then came the clinical echo. In a prospective study from Poland published last month in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, gastroenterologists who’d grown accustomed to an AI-assisted colonoscopy system appeared to be about 20% worse at spotting polyps and other abnormalities when they subsequently worked on their own. Over just 6 months, the authors observed that clinicians became “less motivated, less focused, and less responsible when making cognitive decisions without AI assistance.” (Read More)