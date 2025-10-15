The Drug That Took Away More Than Her Appetite

(New York Times) – Studies based on the medical records of millions of people taking GLP-1s for obesity or diabetes have revealed strong signals of their potential as addiction treatment. The research shows reductions of 30 to 70 percent in addictive behaviors, including heavy drinking, cannabis use disorder and opioid overdoses. There are also many anecdotes of people taking these medications and finding themselves drinking less, reducing other drug use and cutting back compulsive behaviors like gambling or shopping.

Clinical trial data is sparse. But in February, a trial of GLP-1s for alcohol use disorder showed significant reductions in heavy drinking among patients who weren’t trying to quit or even cut back. A small, unpublished pilot study for opioid use disorder found that people reported a reduction in drug cravings. (Read More)