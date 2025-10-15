Good News About Christian Hospitals in Africa

(CT) – Study author praises staff members who “stay where their presence matters most.”

A new study is shedding light on a rarely researched area: faith-based health care in low-resource settings.

The study, published in JAMA Surgery, found dramatically lower surgical mortality rates at faith-based hospitals in East, Central, and Southern Africa than at public and private hospitals in the same regions.

The postoperative mortality rate at faith-based hospitals was 57 percent lower than it was at public hospitals and 47 percent lower than at private hospitals.