Claude enters the lab: Anthropic bets big on life sciences

October 21, 2025

(Financial Times) – AI group tailoring its chatbot to integrate with biomedical databases and coding tools

Artificial intelligence start-up Anthropic is tailoring its Claude chatbot to researchers and life sciences companies, as AI groups race to create specialised applications from the technology.

The San Francisco-based group said on Monday it is integrating Claude into tools that scientists already use, including lab management systems, genomic analysis platforms and biomedical databases, to tackle time-consuming tasks such as data analysis and literature review. (Read More)

