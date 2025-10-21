Claude enters the lab: Anthropic bets big on life sciences

(Financial Times) – AI group tailoring its chatbot to integrate with biomedical databases and coding tools

Artificial intelligence start-up Anthropic is tailoring its Claude chatbot to researchers and life sciences companies, as AI groups race to create specialised applications from the technology.

The San Francisco-based group said on Monday it is integrating Claude into tools that scientists already use, including lab management systems, genomic analysis platforms and biomedical databases, to tackle time-consuming tasks such as data analysis and literature review. (Read More)