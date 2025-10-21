The Astonishing Embryo Models of Jacob Hanna

(MIT Technology Review) – Instead of relying on the same old recipe biology has followed for a billion years, give or take, Hanna is coaxing the beginnings of animal bodies directly from stem cells. Join these cells together in the right way, and they will spontaneously attempt to organize into an embryo—a feat that’s opening up the earliest phases of development to scientific scrutiny and may lead to a new source of tissue for transplant medicine. (Read More)