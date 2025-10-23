A Parkinson’s patient plays clarinet during Deep Brain Stimulation surgery

(Washington Post) – Doctors noticed an instant improvement in Parkinson’s disease patient Denise Bacon’s mobility during the procedure, known as Deep Brain Stimulation.

Bacon underwent the procedure, known as Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), in London’s King’s College Hospital in July. The semiprofessional musician was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2014 and its symptoms greatly affected her ability to feed herself, walk and play her “beloved” clarinet, eventually forcing her to leave the concert band she played for, the hospital said in a statement.

One of the goals for the procedure was to help her play again, Keyoumars Ashkan, the neurosurgeon who carried out the operation, said in an interview Wednesday.