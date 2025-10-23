Cancer survival appears to double with common vaccine, researchers say

(Fox News) – Researchers find mRNA vaccines boost immunotherapy effectiveness for lung cancer and melanoma patients

For cancer patients undergoing immunotherapy, researchers found that receiving the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine within about 100 days of starting immune checkpoint therapy was associated with substantially better survival.

Researchers at the University of Florida and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center analyzed data from more than 1,000 cancer patients with Stage 3 and 4 non-small cell lung cancer and metastatic melanoma who were treated at MD Anderson from 2019 to 2023. (Read More)