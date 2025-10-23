(ProPublica) – Hidden Drug Names: For decades, the FDA has blacked out the names of generic drugs on inspection reports for foreign factories that were found to have safety and quality violations.

Patients in the Dark: The practice has prevented patients, doctors, and pharmacists from knowing whether manufacturing failures have made medications ineffective or unsafe.

Pill Bottle Mysteries: Consumers are limited in what they can learn about the quality of their drugs because labels on pill bottles often don’t list the manufacturer or the factory’s address. (Read More)