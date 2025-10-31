Texas Sues Tylenol Makers, Claiming They Hid Autism Risks

(New York Times) – The lawsuit follows claims by President Trump that linked acetaminophen taken by pregnant women to autism, a connection that is unproven.

The Texas lawsuit claims that the companies knowingly withheld evidence from consumers about Tylenol’s links to autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The suit also claims that Kenvue was created to shield Johnson & Johnson from liability over Tylenol.

This lawsuit is the first by a state that seizes on Mr. Trump’s allegations that the use of acetaminophen products like Tylenol during pregnancy could cause neurodevelopmental disorders. (Read More)