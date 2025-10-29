An Alzheimer’s pill appears to protect some in a high-risk population

(NPR) – In April, the future was looking bleak for an experimental Alzheimer’s drug called valiltramiprosate, or ALZ-801.

Researchers had just released topline results of a study of more than 300 people age 50 or older, who were genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s. Overall, those who got the drug did no better than those given a placebo.

But in September, a closer look at the results revealed benefits for a subgroup of 125 people who had only mild memory problems when they started taking the drug. (Read More)