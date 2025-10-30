What we know about Tylenol and autism, as Texas AG Ken Paxton files suit

(Straight Arrow News) – In total, the scientists reviewed 46 studies. Of those, 27 studies reported that acetaminophen use during pregnancy was related to an increased risk of a child developing autism and ADHD. Nine studies found no association, while and four found that acetaminophen may prevent neurodevelopmental disorders.

Many studies also found a dose-response relationship, meaning that higher levels of acetaminophen consumption were associated with a higher risk of a child developing autism or ADHD.

These studies do not prove that acetaminophen causes autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders. Since fever itself is linked to a higher risk of autism, and pregnant women can take acetaminophen to treat fever, Tylenol usage could simply act as a signal for the fever, not causing the risk by itself. (Read More)