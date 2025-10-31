I Tried the Robot That’s Coming to Live With You. It’s Still Part Human.

October 31, 2025

(WSJ) – 1X’s Neo wants to be your housekeeper. First, it needs to be controlled by a human in your home. Cool with you?

Neo’s creator, 1X Technologies, is making the Rosie-the-Robot dream: some of the first humanoid housekeepers. Starting Tuesday, you can apply to its early adopter program and preorder one for $20,000, with delivery expected in 2026. The company will also offer a $499 monthly rental plan with a six-month minimum commitment.

Just one hidden cost: your privacy. For now, you’ll need to be cool with a company representative potentially peering through the robot’s camera eyes to get chores done. There are guardrails, including controls over when and what the operator can do. (Read More)

