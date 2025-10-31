Here’s the Latest Company Planning for Gene-Edited Babies

(MIT Technology Review) – A West Coast biotech entrepreneur says he’s secured $30 million to form a public-benefit company to study how to safely create genetically edited babies, marking the largest known investment into the taboo technology.

The new company, called Preventive, is being formed to research so-called "heritable genome editing," in which the DNA of embryos would be modified by correcting harmful mutations or installing beneficial genes. The goal would be to prevent disease.