(New York Times) – Online harassers are generating images and sounds that simulate their victims in violent situations.

There was the picture of herself hanging from a noose, dead. And another of herself ablaze, screaming.

The posts were part of a surge of vitriol directed at Ms. Roper and her colleagues at Collective Shout, an Australian activist group, on X and other social media platforms. Some of it, including images of the women flayed, decapitated or fed into a wood chipper, was seemingly enabled — and given a visceral realism — by generative artificial intelligence. In some of the images, Ms. Roper was wearing a blue floral dress that she does, in fact, own. (Read More)