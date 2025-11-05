(Washington Post via MSN) – Based on early clinical trial results, the Food and Drug Administration in October awarded the drug’s sponsor, biotech company Revolution Medicines, a new and unconventional accelerated review designed to get promising drugs to patients faster than ever. The pancreatic cancer drug, and other medications selected under the “Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher” initiative, will test whether it can expedite novel treatments without compromising the rigor of agency reviews, experts say. (Read More)