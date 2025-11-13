OpenAI’s new LLM exposes the secrets of how AI really works

(MIT Technology Review) – ChatGPT maker OpenAI has built an experimental large language model that is far easier to understand than typical models.

That’s a big deal, because today’s LLMs are black boxes: Nobody fully understands how they do what they do. Building a model that is more transparent sheds light on how LLMs work in general, helping researchers figure out why models hallucinate, why they go off the rails, and just how far we should trust them with critical tasks. (Read More)