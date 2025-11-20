AI chatbots are helping hide eating disorders and making deepfake ‘thinspiration’

(The Verge) – Researchers warn existing guardrails do little to protect people vulnerable to eating disorders.

In the most extreme cases, chatbots can be active participants helping hide or sustain eating disorders. The researchers said Gemini offered makeup tips to conceal weight loss, and ideas on how to fake having eaten, while ChatGPT advised how to hide frequent vomiting. Other AI tools are being co-opted to create AI-generated “thinspiration,” content that inspires or pressures someone to conform to a particular body standard, often through extreme means. Being able to create hyper-personalized images in an instant makes the resulting content “feel more relevant and attainable,” the researchers said. (Read More)