Illinois could soon become a ‘right to die’ state

(Chicago Public Media) – Governor Pritzker’s signature would make Illinois the first Midwestern state to legalize prescriptions of life-ending medication for terminally ill patients.

Terminally ill residents with a prognosis of six months to live could get physician prescribed drugs to end their lives if Governor Pritzker signs a bill that passed the Illinois legislature Oct. 31. Advocates say it gives people suffering and near death a choice, but some disability rights activists are concerned it could pressure disabled people to end their lives.

