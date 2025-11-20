Founder of ADHD Startup Is Found Guilty of Conspiracy in Adderall Case

(WSJ) – Ruthia He, whose company was the subject of a WSJ investigation, was accused of orchestrating a scheme to profit from Adderall prescriptions

A jury found Ruthia He guilty of conspiring to distribute controlled substances after her startup Done Global became a ready source of Adderall prescriptions for more than 100,000 patients.

The jury found He and Done’s former top doctor, David Brody, guilty on two conspiracy counts and four counts of distributing controlled substances. He, Done’s former chief executive, was also found guilty of conspiring to obstruct justice. Both defendants, who were tried in federal court in San Francisco, could go to prison for decades. Sentencing is scheduled for February. (Read More)