Med Spa Nation

(Allure) – There are almost as many med spas as McDonald’s in the US, ready to serve you a smoother forehead, glowier skin, and fuller lips. Are you safe placing an order?

In recent years, the med spa industry has grown by at least $2 billion annually, says AmSpa, which is not so surprising when you consider that demand for the types of treatments offered at med spas (injectables, lasers, radiofrequency—things that don’t involve a scalpel) was up 79% over the last five years, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). Med spas provide the supply, in most cases, more conveniently and at a lower cost than a board-certified doctor would.

Like McDonald’s, people keep going to med spas despite what a lot of health care professionals say—fast filler, like fast food, isn’t generally recommended by doctors. (Read More)