(WSJ) – A former Wall Street Journal retirement columnist shares the hard lessons he has had to learn about life after work

I had heard the adage many times: Man plans, God laughs.

I just never imagined it would apply to my retirement.

Ten years ago, my wife, Karen, and I walked away from full-time work. Just four years later, Karen was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Within a year, I was a full-time caregiver, a role I still play today. And the retirement we had spent so much time planning and working toward ground to a halt.

The irony: I had worked for more than three decades as a reporter and editor for The Wall Street Journal—and had spent my final years at the paper writing columns and editing articles about retirement and retirement planning. I even co-wrote a book about later life and "how to plan it, live it and enjoy it," as the subtitle promised.