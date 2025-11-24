Unesco adopts global standards on ‘wild west’ field of neurotechnology

(The Guardian) – UN body’s recommendations driven by AI advances and proliferation of consumer-oriented neurotech devices

It is the latest move in a growing international effort to put guardrails around a burgeoning frontier – technologies that harness data from the brain and nervous system.

Unesco has adopted a set of global standards on the ethics of neurotechnology, a field that has been described as “a bit of a wild west”.

“There is no control,” said Unesco’s chief of bioethics, Dafna Feinholz. “We have to inform the people about the risks, the potential benefits, the alternatives, so that people have the possibility to say ‘I accept, or I don’t accept’.” (Read More)