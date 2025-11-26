Stopping GLP-1 drugs before pregnancy linked to complications

(UPI) – Women who stop taking a GLP-1 weight loss/diabetes medication just prior to a pregnancy appear to be at higher odds for excess weight gain and complications while pregnant, new research shows.

As the study authors pointed out, potential risks to the fetus of using a GLP-1 while pregnant remain unclear, so current recommendations advise discontinuing the drugs prior to or during a pregnancy.

However, doing so may bring about its own hazards, concluded a team from Mass General Brigham in Boston. (Read More)