ChatGPT turns 3

(Rest of World) – Since its November 2022 launch, ChatGPT has been a global phenomenon. Here’s a look at its impact on work, life, and more across the world.

Three years ago, on November 30, 2022, OpenAI launched ChatGPT. Hot on the heels of its viral image generator DALL-E, the Sam Altman-helmed company’s chatbot quickly attracted millions of visitors and was heralded as a transformative technology.

Today, ChatGPT has some 800 million weekly users, and supports more than 20 languages. After the U.S., countries including India, Brazil, Indonesia and the Philippines are among its biggest and fastest growing markets. Here’s a look at ChatGPT’s remarkable global impact. (Read More)