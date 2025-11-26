The Americans Skipping Ozempic to Indulge at Thanksgiving

(WSJ) – Some people taking weight-loss drugs are delaying doses to eat a lot, while others are adjusting menus

Powerful GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are changing Thanksgiving for users—and their friends and families celebrating with them.

While some patients are putting off their weekly injections to chow down, others are plotting to aid their digestion by planning the order in which they eat various foods and bringing water bottles to sip for hydration.

They also expect to fill up quickly and drink less alcohol.

"Where it's freeing for me to be on these meds for Thanksgiving is that I know I can't go too far," says Jamie Steinberg, 51, a former restaurant manager in San Diego who has lost 40 pounds taking GLP-1 drugs including Zepbound. "I can eat what I want, but my brain and my stomach kind of tell me that it's enough."