Medicare negotiated lower prices for 15 drugs, including 71% off Ozempic and Wegovy

(NPR) – The federal government has announced the results of the latest round of Medicare drug price negotiations: 15 lower drug prices for Medicare to go into effect in 2027.

Medicare will get a 71% discount on Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus, blockbuster drugs for obesity and Type 2 diabetes that have current list prices of around a thousand dollars a month.

The negotiations also included drugs for asthma, breast cancer and leukemia. The discounts ranged from 38% for Austedo, which treats Huntington’s disease, to 85% for Janumet for Type 2 diabetes. (Read More)